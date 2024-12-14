Will Smith Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors: ‘I Don’t Even Like Baby Oil’

Will Smith is making sure the world knows that when it comes to Sean “Diddy” Combs, he isn’t “gettin’ jiggy wit it.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 56-year-old veteran rapper and actor addressed the rumors about which celebrities, if any, were aware of or involved in Diddy’s alleged “freak-offs.”

Of course, Diddy (formerly Puff Daddy) has been accused of drugging individuals, coercing them into sexual acts with male prostitutes, and using the recorded footage as blackmail. Smith firmly clarified that he was not among those implicated.

“The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true,” Smith said in the footage while on the stage at the Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, on Dec. 12. “I been seein’ y’all memes and stuff. I see the memes. Some of that stuff is funny, some of it’s funny.”

Smith and Diddy circa 2008. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I just wanna say this very clearly: I don’t have s**t to do with Puffy. So you all can stop all them memes,” the Men in Black star continued.

Will Smith on the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Rumors: ‘Stop All of That Bulls**t

The Fresh Prince ordered his royal subjects to “stop all of that bulls**t,” adding, “I ain’t been nowhere near no damn ‘freak off.’ Listen, I do enough of my own s**t; don’t be putting me in other people’s bulls**t.”

“I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid s**t,” Smith declared.

The Bad Boys star also lampooned the seizure of 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy’s homes, as detailed in the unsealed federal indictment, joking to the audience, “I don’t even like baby oil.”

However, Smith was among the guests at a now infamous Diddy party. At the 2004 shindig, he and fellow A-listers were treated to a buffet with a naked woman as the centerpiece.

Of course, Smith’s comments come shortly after another high-profile celebrity became intertwined with Diddy’s ongoing legal troubles.

Veteran rapper Jay-Z has been named in a lawsuit filed by a woman identified as “Jane Doe.” She alleges that he and Diddy sexually assaulted her when she was 13 years old at a party following the 2000 VMAs.

Jay-Z has denied the accusations, calling them “heinous” and the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt.”

Meanwhile, Sean “Diddy” Combs faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and related offenses. He pleaded not guilty and remains in custody in Brooklyn, awaiting his trial scheduled for May 5, 2025.