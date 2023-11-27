Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Returns To Instagram To Wish Her Father Happy Birthday

Isabella Strahan posted a photo with her father, Michael Strahan, after his Good Morning America absence to celebrate his birthday.

Isabella Strahan, one half of the Strahan twin-daughter duo, shared a heartfelt photo of herself alongside her father while enjoying dinner together.

The photo, uploaded to Isabella’s Instagram Story was a throwback snap from a time Isabella and Michael shared a pizza date. The father and daughter sat side by side at the restaurant table while smiling for the camera. Michael wore an all-black outfit with a Louis Vuitton ball cap. His daughter wore a brown tank top and gold hoop earrings. She wore her curly locks pulled back into a ponytail.

Instagram

Isabella captioned the post with a sweet and simple, “Love you.”

Instagram

Isabella uploaded another throwback photo in honor of her father’s birthday. In the second photo, Isabella is seen with her father and twin sister, Sophia. The twins wore matching pink tops, while Michael sat between them and smiled at the camera.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Isabella recently took a hiatus from social media while dealing with “personal matters.” Her recent posts with her father mark one of the first times she has taken to Instagram since her leave.

Sophia Strahan’s Birthday Tribute To Her Father

Isabella Strahan wasn’t the only Strahan sister to upload heartwarming pictures of her father to social media. Her twin sister, Sophia, also uploaded a series of four photos to her Instagram Story of the GMA host for his birthday.

Instagram

In the photo, Sophia and Isabella posed alongside their father, Michael. Michael’s 33-year-old girlfriend, Kayla Quick, also appeared in the photo.

In another photo uploaded to Sophia’s Instagram Story, Michael can be seen smiling while standing next to birthday balloons. Sophia captioned the upload, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever @michaelstrahan.”

Instagram

She added, “Love you lots.”

Sophia also uploaded a photo of her father supporting her college journey at Duke University, and an adorable throwback photo of Michael holding her when she was a toddler.