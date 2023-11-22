Michael Strahan Is All Smiles In Pics With Daughters Isabella And Sophia, 19, After ‘GMA’ Hiatus

After Michael Strahan’s absence from Good Morning America, his daughter Sophia posted a photo with him on social media.

Strahan, 52, recently appeared with his 19-year-old twin daughters Isabella and Sophia in an Instagram Story upload. His 33-year-old girlfriend, Kayla Quick, was also featured in the photo.

Instagram

In the photo, Sophia and Isabella are pictured wearing white dresses. Michael wore a sharp navy blue suit with a white shirt, opting to open a few buttons. Kayla wore tan slacks paired with a low-cut white top.

Strahan’s daughter captioned the photo with two red heart emojis.

Sophia uploaded the photo of her father on Tuesday, November 21, to celebrate his 52nd birthday. She also uploaded a handful of other snaps to her Instagram story to celebrate the occasion.

In one photo, Michael can be seen smiling while standing next to balloons. Sophia captioned the upload, “Happy birthday to the best dad ever @michaelstrahan.”

Instagram

“Love you lots,” she added

In another snap on Sophia’s story, Michael is seen wearing a blue Duke foam finger while grinning for the camera. The GMA host’s daughter is currently in her freshman year at Duke University.

Instagram

She lovingly captioned the snap, “Biggest supporter”

In a third photo, Sophia posted a sweet throwback of her father holding her as a baby—with one arm, of course.

Instagram

Michael Strahan’s Timely Return To ‘GMA’

While Strahan has been missing from the morning show lately, he made a timely comeback on his birthday.

Tuesday’s episode highlighted the host’s return to the show and celebrated his 52nd birthday. Strahan’s cohosts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, were ecstatic to have him back on set.

Roberts told Strahan, “Can I just say we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?”

“It is great to be back with both of you,” he echoed.