18-year-old-dies-weeks-before-his-birthday-after-atv-falls-through-ice

A Minnesota teenager, just three weeks away from turning 19, died after his ATV broke through the ice on a lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that authorities responded to an incident involving two people on an ATV that fell through the ice on Blackwater Lake in Longville, Minnesota. The incident happened on Monday, December 9, at around 5:57 p.m. local time.

Authorities arrived to find a 20-year-old man, identified as Dylan Wheeler from Longville, in the water. They rescued him, and EMS treated him for exposure and hypothermia before he was airlifted to a hospital. He is anticipated to make a complete recovery.

The search for 18-year-old Blake Herman concluded on Tuesday, December 10, when his body was discovered and recovered from the lake that afternoon.

Meanwhile, Herman, born on December 30, 2005, was lovingly remembered in a heartfelt obituary for his boundless enthusiasm for life.

“A proud and dedicated worker, Blake found immense joy at Wheeler Marine, where he installed docks during the summer and lent a helping hand in the shop whenever needed,” the tribute read. “The team there is his second family. Blake was also deeply committed to building a future with [his girlfriend] Kylah, pouring his heart into the home they were creating together.”

“Blake was the center of his family’s world. A hard worker, kind-hearted, funny, and always the life of the party,” the obit added. “He was a role model to his younger sister, Kaydence. [He was also] a beloved cousin to Bennett, Emery, Micah, Parker, Hank, Millie, and Mack.”

Herman is remembered by his parents, sister, biological father, grandparents, and extended family, as mentioned in the obituary.

A GoFundMe Has Been Established For Herman Following His Fatal ATV Accident

A GoFundMe campaign was also created to support his family with funeral and memorial expenses.

“Blake [had] a kind heart and an infectious smile,” his family penned on the GoFundMe page. “He touched the lives of everyone he met, and his loss leaves a hole that can never be filled. We are coming together to support Blake’s family with the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses.”

“Blake’s legacy of kindness will live on in the hearts of all who knew him,” one message read. “He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

“Thank you for being a light for me. Sending strength,” another comment read.

To date, the fundraiser has raised over $24,000.

Herman’s life will be honored with a celebration on Saturday, December 21, at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville.