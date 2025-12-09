walt-disney-world-guest-steps-in-to-save-man-after-he-suffers-medical-emergency

A Walt Disney World guest sprang into action to save a male park visitor after they suffered a medical emergency.

Videos by Suggest

Witnesses told TMZ that the incident happened during the “Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away” parade in the Magic Kingdom last week. In a video obtained by TMZ, the heroic guest was spotted performing chest compressions on the male park visitor. A security officer was seen putting on gloves to assist with the medical emergency.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office further told the media outlet that, while they initially received a phone call about the incident, the situation was handled by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The Walt Disney World guest who suffered the medical emergency was rushed to a nearby hospital. It has yet to be determined if they have fully recovered.

A Female Walt Disney World Guest Passed Away Following a Medical Emergency Last Month

The incident at the Magic Kingdom occurred just weeks after a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive at the Walt Disney World Pop Century Resort following a medical emergency.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. Law enforcement officials revealed there were no signs of foul play.

Five people passed away within a month at Walt Disney World.

Summer Equitz, a 31-year-old Disney enthusiast, reportedly passed away after she jumped from the 12th floor of the Contemporary Resort. Initial reports claimed she was struck by a monorail train entering the resort, a claim that has since been debunked. Her death was ruled an “apparent suicide.”

A man in his 60s died at Ford Wildness Resort & Campgrounds days after Equitz’s death. A pre-existing medical condition caused his death. Two days later, a man identified as Matthew Cohn died from “multiple traumatic injuries” at the Contemporary Resort. His death was also ruled a suicide.

The woman in her 40s was the fourth person to pass away suddenly. A fifth person died in November after being found unresponsive at Saratoga Springs.