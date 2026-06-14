Mitch ​McConnell Hospitalized

Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for the second time since the beginning of 2026.

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In a statement, McConnell’s spokesperson, Stephanie Penn, confirmed the news, noting that the longtime politician was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning and is “receiving excellent care.”

Penn did not verify exactly what McConnell was hospitalized for.

The politician, who has been known as the longest-serving Senate party leader in the US, was hospitalized earlier this year after he experienced “flu-like symptoms.”

“In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” McConnell’s office confirmed at the time.

His team also stated that his prognosis was “positive” and he was “grateful for the excellent care” he received.

McConnell previously announced that he would not seek re-election this year and would end his current term in January 2027. He has been a US senator since January 1985.

The latest health incident comes just days after President Trump criticized McConnell.

“McConnell’s an angry man, and he, you know, got thrown out of his position. He’s an angry guy,” Trump said about his former congressional ally.

Trump continued his criticism by declaring, “He’s an angry man who is very disloyal to John Thune … Mitch McConnell’s a bad guy, and I thought he was lousy at his job.”

The Politician Also Struggled With Health Woes in 2025

In October 2025, McConnell experienced a scary health incident after tripping while being asked by an activist what he thought about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

McConnell experienced yet another fall and was hospitalized in 2023. He had been attending a dinner for the Senate Leadership Fund at the Waldorf Astoria, Washington, DC.

His team stated at that time that he was “grateful to the medical professionals for their care and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.”

In 2019, McConnell fell and fractured his shoulder in his Louisville residence. He also sustained other injuries during the fall, including a concussion, cuts, and a rib fracture.

Other health woes include multiple incidents of him briefly freezing mid-sentence.