Third Walt Disney World Deceased Guest’s Cause of Death Revealed

A third Walt Disney World guest passed away within two weeks, and their cause of death has been revealed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the third guest, identified as Matthew Cohen, died on Oct 23 at the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom park. The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed his cause of death was suicide.

An official stated that Cohn died from “multiple traumatic injuries” at the hotel. Nearby guests shared photos from the scene showing emergency response gathered near the resort’s Bay Lake Tower area.

“We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower,” one guest wrote. “We were told it was a ‘medical emergency.’ Prayers to the family [and] those involved!”

Three Walt Disney World guests died within the month of October, with two deaths confirmed to be suicide. The first suicide death was confirmed to be Summer Equitz, who also died at the Contemporary Resort.

Similar to Cohn, the Orange County Medical Examiner stated that Equitz died from “multiple blunt impact injuries.” However, officials confirmed that she did not die from a rumored monorail incident.

“[She] was NOT struck by the monorail,” the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office stressed. “So that is erroneous information.”

Along with the three deaths at Walt Disney World, a Disneyland guest was pronounced dead after being discovered unresponsive while on the park’s Haunted Mansion attraction.

The Other Walt Disney World Guest Passed Away at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Days after Equitz’s shocking death, another Walt Disney World guest was confirmed dead at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Local law enforcement responded to a “person down” request at the resort after the guest was discovered unresponsive by his wife. The couple was located at the resort’s Cottontail Curl loop, which provides space specifically for tents and pop-up campers.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office further confirmed that a guest in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“There are no signs of foul play,” the officials also stated.