Spencer Pratt Claims He Has ‘Recordings’ that Could Force Either LA Mayoral Candidates to ‘Resign in Disgrace’

Days after he was eliminated from the LA mayoral race, Spencer Pratt broke his silence, seemingly warning the remaining candidates.

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During his concession, the former The Hills star made it clear what he thought about the candidates, incumbent Karen Bass and councilwoman Nithya Raman, by referring to them as”two corrupt communists” and “commie animals.”

“Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between dumb and dumber,” he stated. “That’s not a choice, that’s the machine protecting the machine.”

He further noted that he would proceed with his campaign to expose corruption at City Hall. “I don’t have campaign laws hamstringing me now,” he declared. “It’s war. It’s zero hour for Los Angeles.”

“You have no idea how bad things are about to get for this city,” Pratt continued, pointing out what will happen if Bass or Raman wins the election. “The city is a mess, and you’re about to reward the arsonists who torched the place with four more years of destruction… My goal hasn’t changed. I’ve been laser-focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them.”

He also claimed that he has a secret recording of one of the candidates that would cause them to “resign in disgrace.”

“If you think we uncovered a lot of fraud and evil in the campaign, just wait,’ Pratt stated. “I was saving it for the general election.”

He continued, “We’re flipping the script. I want all of you awake at night, sweating and worried about 5 a.m. getting the FBI blazers busting the door, breaking open your office, because I assure you, they’re coming.”

Raman Beat Pratt For Second Place By 3.5% of the Votes

Raman has a 3.5% of the vote ahead of Pratt. She is at 29.0%, while Pratt is at 25.5%. Bass leads the candidates with 34.4%.

Since none of the candidates reached the 50% threshold needed to win the primary election, Raman and Bass will face each other in the general election this fall.

Pratt seemingly encouraged conspiracy theories about the LA mayoral voting process. “They’re not the only ones who know where to find votes,” he wrote on X last week.

He also asked, “Are they done counting yet?”

Meanwhile, critics, including late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, have encouraged Pratt to make good on his promise to leave LA if he lost the mayoral race.

Kimmel went so far as to rent a moving truck for the former reality TV star.

“[He] clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, that he was going to move out of LA,” Kimmel pointed out. “And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. We’re going to miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you gotta go.”

Pratt responded by sharing a video of the remains of his former LA-area residence. The structure was destroyed in the Palisades wildfire in 2025.

“Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story. I don’t need a U-Haul,” he wrote. “I have nothing left to pack.”

