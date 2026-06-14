6 Most Acclaimed Series Based on Books and Where to Watch

Hollywood loves a good book. Streaming audiences love a great TV binge. Put those two together, and you get some of the most acclaimed television series ever made.

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From fantasy epics to prestige dramas, book adaptations continue to dominate awards races and viewing charts. Here are six of the most celebrated series based on books (and exactly where viewers can watch them).

‘Game of Thrones’ – HBO Max

Few television shows have left a bigger mark on pop culture than Game of Thrones.

Based on the franchise by George R. R. Martin, the fantasy drama delivered political intrigue, shocking twists, dragons, and unforgettable characters. The series earned dozens of Emmy Awards and remains one of television’s defining events.

‘The Handmaid’s Tail’ – Hulu

Based on the acclaimed novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale transformed a literary classic into an award-winning television phenomenon.

Its gripping story, powerful performances, and chilling themes helped it become one of Hulu’s signature series.

‘Big Little Lies’ – HBO Max

A murder mystery wrapped inside a sharp character drama, Big Little Lies adapted the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty.

The series attracted an all-star cast that included Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep. Critics and audiences embraced it from the start.

‘Normal People’ – Hulu

Based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People won praise for its emotional storytelling and nuanced performances.

The romantic drama became a breakout hit and introduced many viewers to Rooney’s work.

‘Sharp Objects’ – HBO Max

Gillian Flynn’s dark psychological novel made a seamless jump to television.

Starring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects blended mystery, family drama, and suspense into one of the most acclaimed limited series of its era.

Bridgeton – Netflix

Based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton became a global sensation almost overnight.

Lavish costumes, steamy romances, and plenty of scandal helped turn the series into one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

The next time someone says, “The book was better,” television fans may have a strong counterargument. These six series prove that great stories can thrive on the page and absolutely shine on the screen.