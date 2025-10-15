Person Found Dead Near Walt Disney World Resort

A police investigation has been launched after a person was found dead near the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort.

Law enforcement at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TMZ that deputies were dispatched to the popular hotel after receiving a phone call about the discovery of a deceased body.

Local media outlet ClickOrlando reported that law enforcement arrived on the scene at around 6:40 pm local time. The body was found along North World Drive, which runs past the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort as well as Magic Kingdom and Wilderness Lodge.

A spokesperson with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the situation is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Multiple Walt Disney World Resort Fans Take to Reddit To Share Theories About the Incident

Just after the news broke about the incident, Walt Disney World resort fans took to Reddit to share their theories.

“I am staying at the Contemporary and someone just died by jumping,” one Reddit user revealed. “Police everywhere, monorail closed, staff looking like ghosts. I am just sharing because this is the worst thing I’ve heard here and I dont know what to do with it? I saw the officers looking for a body. This is so traumatic and I don’t even know the person.”

Another Walt Disney World guest backed up the claim. “This is true we just left Chef Mickey and people were standing around looking absolutely horrified. As we were looking for alternatives to the monorail, the cleaning crews were coming out and the police were arriving. So sad! Prayers to the families and those who witnessed this.”

Meanwhile, others speculated what led to the tragic incident. “Someone fell or, more likely jumped,” another Reddit user wrote in a different post. “Sadly a more frequent occurrence than it should be.”

Responding to the first comment, a fellow Reddit user pointed out, “A sad reality is Contemporary has been used multiple times in the past in this way. I believe they even have special coverings nearby to keep the scene out of view of vuests as quickly as possible.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.