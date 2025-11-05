Another Walt Disney World Guest Found Dead at One of the Amusement Park’s Resorts

Another Walt Disney World guest has reportedly been found dead at one of the famous amusement park’s resorts.

In an email to the New York Post, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office revealed, “A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, where she passed away. There were no signs of foul play.”

The media outlet further reported that several Disney World blogs alleged the woman was found at Disney’s Pop Century Resort, but did not provide further details on how she was found.

This is the fourth guest death at Walt Disney World in less than a month. This is the first guest to be found dead at Pop Century Resort. The first and third deaths happened in and around Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The second death occurred at Fort Wilderness.

The first and third deaths were listed as suicide, while the third was listed as a medical incident.

Fox News reported that 68 people have died at Walt Disney World since its opening in 1971.

Disney Historian and Podcaster Previously Discussed the Theme Park’s ‘Dark History’ With Guest Deaths

In 2022, Disney historian and Disney Dish podcast host Jim Hill discussed Walt Disney World’s dark history with guest deaths.

“There’s this weird phenomenon where people who are severely dressed but want to have that one last good, happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World,” Hill said. “They’ll deliberately book a room at the Contemporary Resort, which is 14 stories tall. And after that happy family time, they will throw themselves off the building.”

Hill also pointed out the theme park has a history of removing guests who fall gravely ill from the premises. The park’s cast members didn’t allow the guest to be pronounced dead until they were off the property.

“[Back in the day] Walt Disney World [had] its own fire and emergency equipment,” he explained. “So if somebody died there or was fatally hurt and there were no signs of life, there was this rule that they were supposed to continue heroic efforts until their emergency vehicle left the property.”