7 Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘ER’

Before streaming dominated television, ER ruled Thursday nights.

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The groundbreaking medical drama ran for 15 seasons, earned countless awards, and launched major careers. Over the years, dozens of future stars and established actors walked through the doors of Chicago’s County General Hospital, often delivering unforgettable performances in a single episode.

Here are seven of the best actors to guest star on ER.

Ray Liotta

Few guest stars made a bigger impact than Ray Liotta.

His Season 11 appearance as Charlie Metcalf, a dying patient reflecting on his life, earned widespread acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award. The emotional episode remains one of the series’ finest hours.

Susan Sarandon

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon made a memorable one-off appearance on ER during the show’s final season.

She played Nora, the grandmother of a young patient, in an emotional episode that explored family bonds and difficult medical decisions.

Forest Whitaker

Long before winning an Academy Award, Forest Whitaker delivered a chilling recurring guest performance as Curtis Ames.

His character blamed doctors for life-altering injuries and developed a dangerous obsession with Dr. Luka Kovač. Whitaker brought intensity and complexity to every scene.

James Woods

James Woods earned an Emmy Award for his powerful portrayal of a man living with ALS.

His performance balanced heartbreak, courage, and vulnerability, creating one of the most talked-about episodes in the show’s long history.

Ewan McGregor

Before becoming a global movie star, Ewan McGregor appeared in a Season 3 episode as a robbery victim.

His role may have been brief, but fans still enjoy spotting the future star during one of television’s biggest dramas.

Kirsten Dunst

A young Kirsten Dunst appeared in a few early episodes and showcased the talent that would later make her one of Hollywood’s most recognizable performers.

Zac Efron

Years before High School Musical turned him into a household name, Zac Efron appeared in ER as a teenager involved in a difficult family situation.

Eagle-eyed fans still point to the appearance as one of his earliest television roles.