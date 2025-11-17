5th Person Found Dead at Walt Disney World in Less Than a Month

A fifth person has passed away at a Walt Disney World resort in less than a month.

According to the Walt Disney World: Active Calls X feed, a person was found “down” at the theme park’s Saratoga Springs Resort at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Minutes later, the report was updated, with the “Person Down” alert changed to “Dead Person.”

According to Walt Disney World Today, neither Disney nor the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement about this incident. Further details, including the identity of the person, have not been released.

The Five People Died at Walt Disney World in Less Than a Month

The latest incident at Walt Disney World occurred just weeks after the first person was found dead at the Contemporary Resort.

Summer Equitz, a 31-year-old Disney enthusiast, passed away after she reportedly jumped from the 12th floor of the Contemporary Resort. Initial reports claimed she was struck by a monorail train entering the resort, a claim that has since been debunked. Her death was ruled an “apparent suicide.”

One week after Equitz’s death, a man in his 60s died at Ford Wildness Resort & Campgrounds. A pre-existing medical condition caused his death. Two days later, a man identified as Matthew Cohn died from “multiple traumatic injuries” at the Contemporary Resort. His death was also ruled a suicide.

“At this time, we can confirm the manner of death was ruled suicide,” the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office spokesperson stated about Cohn. “Cause of death: multiple traumatic injuries.”

In early November, a woman in her 40s was found unresponsive at the Walt Disney World Pop Century Resort. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she passed away. Law enforcement officials revealed there were no signs of foul play.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.