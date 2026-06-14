Popular Music Star Reportedly Dies in Helicopter Crash: What We Know About Oliver Tree’s Death

American singer-songwriter Oliver Tree has passed away following a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32 years old.

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According to CNN Brazil, Tree and five others perished after two helicopter collided above an electric vehicle yard at Recreio dos Bandeirantes in southwest Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Tree and four others were in one helicopter. The other aircraft just had its pilot.

BREAKING: Six people were killed after two helicopters collided mid-air over Recreio dos Bandeirantes, southwest of Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/uFF2HHNHWq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 14, 2026

Born on June 29, 1993, Tree began his professional music career in 2010 at age 17. He previously worked with Skrillex and Zeds Dead under the name “Tree.” He later released an independent album before stepping away to study music technology.

In 2020, he released his first studio album, Ugly Is Beautiful, which hit gold in the US. One of his singles, “Life Goes On,” went platinum.

He released three other albums, Cowboy Tears, Alone in a Crowd, and Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

Tree Was Preparing For His ‘World First World’ Tour

Weeks before his death, Tree announced he would be going on his Love You Madly Hate You Badly: Oliver Tree’s World First World Tour. The tour included more than 70 shows on all seven continents.

He was preparing ot head to Lisbon for his July 1 show.

During a 2023 interview with Billboard, Tree opened up about how his career was an “unexpected journey” for him.

“I’d already spent the bulk of my existence on Earth making music, and no one was listening to it,” he explained. “No one cared. And I was like, ‘Wow, this actually working. This is bigger than my music.’”

He further shared, “All I did was just show up looking stupid, and I think it’s a mirror that I was setting up of society, and how dumb things have gotten in a lot of ways but also experimentation is kind of the birth of invention and trying to make something that hasn’t been done a million times.”

He had previously planned a concert in Antarctica. “It’s finally happening at the end of this year. I get to finally go to Antarctica, and I can’t say too much about it, but I will say that I’m finally making the dream come to life. It’s a long time coming.”

His Antarctica performance occurred as part of a 7-day expedition with Diplo from December 13-20, 2023.