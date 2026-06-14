The 6 Most Terrifying True Crime Docuseries

True crime remains one of television’s most addictive genres. Viewers tune in for mysteries, shocking twists, and courtroom drama. Sometimes, however, a documentary series delivers something even more unsettling: the realization that every terrifying detail actually happened.

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From serial killers to elaborate scams, these six true-crime docuseries continue to haunt audiences long after the credits roll. Consider yourself warned.

‘The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst’

Few documentaries have produced a more jaw-dropping moment than The Jinx.

The HBO series examined the bizarre life of real estate heir Robert Durst and his connection to multiple deaths. Its unforgettable finale instantly became television history and helped reignite public interest in the case.

‘Making a Murderer’

Netflix changed the true-crime landscape with Making a Murderer.

The series followed the controversial prosecution of Steven Avery and raised difficult questions about law enforcement, evidence, and the criminal justice system. Nearly a decade later, viewers still debate what really happened.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Netflix’s Night Stalker chronicled the hunt for serial killer Richard Ramirez, whose crime spree terrorized Southern California during the 1980s.

The series combined detective work, survivor testimony, and archival footage to chilling effect.

‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer’

Don’t F**K with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer is a truly gut-wrenching series that follows a group of internet sleuths who attempt to identify a man behind disturbing online videos.

The investigation, available on Netflix, eventually leads to a notorious murder case that shocked the world.

‘Evil Genius’

A bank robbery, a bomb collar, and a mystery that only becomes stranger with every episode.

Netflix’s Evil Genius explores the infamous 2003 “pizza bomber” case in Pennsylvania. The bizarre story features twists so unbelievable that many viewers struggle to believe the events actually occurred.

‘The Staircase’

One staircase. One death. Endless questions.

The Staircase examines the death of Kathleen Peterson and the subsequent murder trial of her husband, novelist Michael Peterson. The series (again, on Netflix) became a landmark true-crime documentary thanks to its unprecedented access and lingering uncertainty.