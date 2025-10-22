man-found-dead-at-walt-disney-world-campground

An investigation is underway after a man was found deceased at a famous Walt Disney World campground.

According to the Walt Disney World Active Calls X account, law enforcement officials responded to a “person down” request at Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds’ Cottontail Curl loop, which provides space specifically for tents and pop-up campers.

The request was later changed to a “dead person.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a man in his 60s experienced a medical episode and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“There are no signs of foul play,” the officials stated.

Walt Disney World’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds first opened in November 1971. The establishment had a water park, Disney’s River Country, which closed in 2001.

The resort has 800 campsites and 409 cabins.

Another Person Died at a Nearby Walt Disney World Resort

Days before the campground incident, another person was found dead at a nearby Walt Disney World Resort.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort after the body was discovered around 6:40 p.m. local time on Oct. 14.

The deceased person was identified as Summer Equitz, and her death was ruled as an “apparent suicide.” Although media outlets previously reported a monorail struck her, officials confirmed this was not how she died.

Meanwhile, another person, who was identified as a woman in her 60s, died earlier this month Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The female guest was on the Haunted Mansion attraction when she suffered a medical emergency. She was pronounced dead not long after.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.