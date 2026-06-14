new-york-knicks-wins-nba-championship-for-the-first-time-in-more-than-50-years

For the first time in more than 50 years, the New York Knicks Won the NBA Championships.

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The Knicks scored the title after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the finals. This is New York’s first title since 1973.

During Game 5, the Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90. The game was off to a rocky start, with the Spurs quickly jumping to a 23-13 first-quarter lead. However, over the following quarters, the Knicks fought back and finished with a four-point lead.

“Everyone was doubted at some point. This team was doubted at some point,” Knicks star Josh Hart stated. “All we focused on was the next game, and all we focused on was those guys in the locker room. People don’t understand, we don’t really talk about it, but the weight of that jersey, the expectations, the pressure of that jersey. And like I say, today, right now, it’s the lightest it’s ever felt.”

The Knicks’ coach, Mike Brown, is now a five-time NBA champion coach.

“I’m pretty good at trying to control what I can control,” Brown shared. “I had zero control over who else was interviewing, who was denied permission. I had zero control over that.”

He then noted, “I went about my business and waited until it was either going to progress or end. … I was pretty nonchalant about it as time went on. I just let it unfold the way it unfolded.”

Hart also spoke about Brown, stating the coach was “invaluable” to this run. “He understands what it is to be a champion. He understands how to build a team, how to build habits that will put you in this position. We’re so grateful, so thankful to have him at the top. He kept us even so many times.”

President Trump Congratulates the Knicks on Their NBA Championship Title

Just after the New York Knicks became the 2026 NBA Champions, President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to congratulate the team.

“Congratulations to [team’s owner] Jim Dolan and the New York Knicks!!!” the president wrote. “What a year it has been but, even more so, what incredible playoff wins we have all witnessed, especially the last four – Maybe the greatest in the history of basketball.”

He went on to add, “Also, tonight, a superstar was born. His name is Jalen Brunson, and there are others, including, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and great Patriot, Mitchell Robinson! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”