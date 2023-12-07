‘Trash Takes Itself Out’: Taylor Swift Blasts Scooter Braun And Kanye West In Interview

It’s apparent that Taylor Swift has some ‘Bad Blood’ with these folks.

In yet another bombshell from her Time ‘Person of The Year’ cover story, Swift did not mince words when talking about her perceived enemies. “Trash takes itself out every single time,” Swift said on the topic of those who’ve wronged her. “My response to anything that happens, good or bad, is to keep making things. Keep making art,” she continued.

The bad apples in mind are none other than infamous rapper Kanye West and her former manager Scooter Braun.

“But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” Swift added.

She makes a good point though. In the year 2023, Swift is an untouchable figure on the world stage. Her rivals, Braun and the firebrand West, seem to be sinking deeper and deeper out of favor. Kanye especially has been under fire for his unhinged antics and perceived control over his model “wife” Bianca Censori.

Braun on the other hand, has been accused of not giving Swift the opportunity purchase her own master recordings and instead took ownership of her music for himself.

Taylor Is Used To The Haters

You don’t become the number one pop star in the world without getting some haters, and Swift of all people know this. It wouldn’t be the first time she’s gotten flak from rivals and celebs alike.

In one instance actress Olivia Wilde took a swing at Taylor online for dating Travis Kelce. It wasn’t long until Taylor’s fans of Swifties swung back. Even Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce has gotten his share of hate too. First there was the beef between himself and his ex girlfriend Maya Benberry. But even bigger stars like The View‘s Joy Behar had some choice words to say about the NFL star.

But despite all the hate it seems that all in all, the world is still very much obsessed with the star-crossed romance of Swift and Kelce. Karma is her boyfriend after all.