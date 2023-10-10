Olivia Wilde Slammed For Throwing Shade At Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: ‘Didn’t She Date Harry Styles?’

Olivia Wilde, the actress known for her work in House and Don’t Worry Darling, found herself in the midst of a social media storm after sharing a tweet that seemed to throw shade at Taylor Swift’s new romantic interest, Travis Kelce. The tweet, which read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” ignited a flurry of responses, with some fans calling out Wilde’s own dating history.

I wish olivia wilde was in love with shutting up https://t.co/5SgWW0Kcc9 — lisween ˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@lettertolis) October 6, 2023

Swifties, Taylor Swift’s dedicated fan base, were quick to respond to Wilde’s tweet, pointing out her past relationship with Harry Styles, who has also dated Taylor Swift. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) remarked, “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something?” The user’s comment drew attention to Wilde’s previous romance with the famous musician.

didn’t she date Harry styles or am I missing something https://t.co/igccI5qxa1 — eli 🖤 (she/they) (@lizziegiving) October 6, 2023

Others chimed in, highlighting the humorous side of the situation. One user noted that while they understood the sentiment behind Wilde’s tweet, they also questioned her authority on the matter, saying, “I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s—t. I don’t remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.”

I get it but like also…who is olivia wilde to say shit. I dont remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating. https://t.co/cfVv6DuYyu — jennifer (@trashurchin) October 6, 2023

However, not all responses were critical of Wilde. Some fans expressed agreement with her tweet and suggested that Swift’s influence combined with a climate scientist’s passion for change could make a significant impact in raising awareness about environmental issues.

The tweet that sparked this controversy was originally posted by Katja Herbers, a star of the TV series Westworld. It was clear to some users that the original tweet was meant in jest and was making a broader commentary on celebrity involvement in environmental causes. One user remarked, “The point was that nobody is doing s—t for the environment. And most definitely not celebrities.”

This social media frenzy unfolded after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their budding romance on September 24. Swift, 33, was spotted in a VIP box alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, during a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. She cheered for Kelce as he and his team secured a victory.

A week later, Swift made another appearance in the stands, supporting Kelce during another game, although they did leave separately. The pair’s public outings suggest a blossoming relationship, with Kelce reportedly being “completely smitten” with Swift.

With Swift’s Eras Tour set to resume on October 18, fans are eagerly anticipating whether they will catch glimpses of the singer in the stands again. The dynamic between Swift and Kelce continues to captivate fans, adding a dose of excitement to both their romance and the football season.