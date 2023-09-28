Travis Kelce’s Ex Hits Back At Him With Cheating Allegations

Romance is in the air as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dote on each other in adorable pictures spreading all over the internet. However, Swifties have suddenly grown more intrigued by the pop singer’s latest romantic partner’s history following a word of caution from one of his ex-flings.

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, 31-year-old Maya Benberry, shared screenshots of an interview with the Daily Mail while also denying all accusations of her throwing shade at Taylor Swift in her recent online activity.

In 2016, MXM Marketing Agency founder and life coach, Benberry started officially dating Kelce after winning his dating reality show called, Catching Kelce. The relationship between her and Kelce only lasted for a few months before things to a painful turn for the worst after Kelce allegedly cheated on Benberry.

However, a different source claims that Benberry and Kelce “dated literally less than three months, and they were contractually obligated to not announce their breakup.” Benberry was “just the winner of the show.” The source even went as far to say that Benberry was simply looking for her “15 minutes of fame” because she’s still hung up over something that happened years ago.

On the show, Kelce told Benberry, “I love your confidence, but at times, it does get overconfident. It kind of shows arrogance. I have been attracted to women like that my entire life, and those relationships didn’t work because of that.”

“I don’t hate Taylor nor am I bitter,” Benberry shared recently. “I got asked about my relationship and spoke on it because I can. It’s my life and I can speak on it or about it whenever I please.”

When probed about why she liked the comment rating Swift as a “5”, Benberry denied her critics by saying, “I don’t think that Taylor is a 5. The initial comment was someone complimenting me, so I liked it without even paying attention just like I do every other comment on my page. But once I caught wind that it was shade, I deleted the comment entirely.”

Benberry has faced further criticism due to the seemingly ‘swift’ timing of her public criticism of her ex-partner. Benberry, however, called herself a “grown ass woman” who not only has the freedom to say what she wants, but firmly supports her own choices.

“I am not a coward and it I truly felt that way about her, I would stand on it, just like I am standing on my infidelity answer,” Benberry said.

Benberry then went on to commemorate Swift with a heartfelt comment:

“Taylor is basically a billionaire and a boss. There is no need to hate nor have I or will I,” she said. Like I said in my interview, I wish her the best of luck and I mean that genuinely.”

Benberry ended her remarks by stating that Kelce simply “wasn’t the man” for her but “could be” for Swift.

“Only time will tell,” Benberry said. “Lastly, what I’m not going to do is put on a facade about my experience when asked about infidelity. You don’t have to like my answer. But the truth is the truth.”

Benberry has since been facing the backlash of fans and critics alike when she regrettably told Daily Mail that Swift should watch should watch he back when rumors of her dating Kelce began to surface.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry said.

But hey, here’s to hoping that things work our between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Anyone with eyes can see how AMAZING they look together.

While we appreciate Benberry’s honesty, let’s just let people enjoy their lives and save the drama for another day.