Sources Say Kanye West Controls Wife Bianca Censori’s Diet, Dress, And More

In an exclusive report, insiders claim that Kanye West, the renowned rapper, has allegedly given a set of strict rules to his new partner, Bianca Censori, instructing her not to speak and dictating what she can wear and eat. The 46-year-old rapper, also known as ‘Ye,’ is said to be influencing Censori, a 28-year-old Australian architect, into a version reminiscent of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Sources close to the couple suggest that Censori, under Kanye’s influence, no longer has a mind of her own and unquestioningly follows the rapper’s directives, as he has apparently convinced her of their ‘royal’ status. The undisclosed source provided exclusive details to Daily Mail, stating, “Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal.”

Photographs of the couple during their summer European vacation displayed unconventional outfits, with Censori often seen in nude tights and revealing tops. Some outfits included a topless appearance where she used a purple pillow to cover herself, and other peculiar attire, like a black nylon dress with a head covering and a large foam collar.

Kanye and his wife Bianca continue to receive backlash in Italy after both being spotted again in revealing clothing 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/iBemOdVjoW — RapTV (@Rap) September 12, 2023

The couple has also been photographed enjoying kebabs, ice cream, and watermelon juice, leading to speculation about Kanye’s dietary rules for Censori.

Concerns about the relationship have grown, with friends attempting to reach out to Censori, only to be met with resistance. A friend stated, “She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Bianca Censori, the daughter of a notorious Australian gangster, grew up in an upper-class neighborhood in Melbourne. Friends describe her as a ‘social butterfly,’ and some are expressing deep concern about the sudden change in her personality. One friend remarked, “Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0. The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

Bianca Censori before marrying Kanye was a 10/10 😍 pic.twitter.com/FPdSov7LrP — Kiya (@zee__xpxp) September 15, 2023

The influence of Kanye West on his partner’s choices has drawn parallels with his previous relationship with Kim Kardashian. In a 2018 interview with W Magazine, Kim spoke about Kanye’s impact on her style, stating, “I always thought I had really good style—until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style.” Kanye reportedly shaped Kim’s fashion choices and had opinions on her appearance, even insisting that she change outfits if he felt she was showing too much skin.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce was finalized in November 2022, and they share four children. Kanye began working with Bianca Censori in November 2020, employing her as an architectural designer for his fashion brand, Yeezy.

The couple reportedly secretly wed in January 2023 during a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. However, they did not file a marriage certificate to legalize their union. In August, they faced controversy when investigated by authorities for an alleged risqué act during a boat ride, where Kanye exposed his naked buttocks in public.