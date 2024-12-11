Jamie Foxx Says He’s Done Dating White Women After Katie Holmes Split

White women, stop getting your hopes up. Jamie Foxx has cast you all aside, even though he courted Katie Holmes (a noted caucasian) for six years.

Videos by Suggest

The declaration of denying his romantic love to an entire race of women went down on his latest comedy special, What Had Happened Was…, which dropped on Dec. 10.

Despite famously dating Holmes, the veteran actor and comedian, 55, broke into a song about never giving another white woman the time of day.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx crooned. “I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls. No more white girls. no more, no more white girls.”

“I’m back on the black side of town!” Foxx added as the crowd roared.

The Oscar winner then proceeded to list several stereotypes about American white ladies.

“No more white girls, no more potato salad and raisins, no more white girls, no more spray tan, no more big t**s, no ass, no more white girls,” Foxx insisted.

Of course, many of Foxx’s fans felt the song was firmly tongue-in-cheek. Some seemed to find humor that all it took was a brush with death for the comedian to see the light.

“Jamie Foxx joking about being delivered from white women only after having a near-death experience…” one onlooker wrote on X alongside a GIF of a woman shrugging skeptically.

“I don’t believe him. But I’m going to mind my business,” another onlooker added.

Jokes Aside, Jamie Foxx’s Love For White Women Runs Deep

While the bit was all in good fun, the public declaration may come as a surprise for fans of the Ray star. Historically, Foxx is a prolific lover of white women.

This deep bench includes Connie Kline, the mother of his eldest daughter. The pair began dating in 1993 and welcomed their daughter, Corinne, in February 1994, according to The New York Post.

In 2005, Foxx was also romantically linked to Leila Arcieri, a former beauty queen turned actress. Three years later, in October 2008, he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise, with Kristin Grannis.

Holmes, 45, began dating Foxx in 2013, shortly after finalizing her divorce from Tom Cruise the previous year. However, their romance came to an end in 2019.

Meanwhile, Holmes has yet to declare any sort of dating preferences like her former flame.