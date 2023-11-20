‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Thinks Travis Kelce Is An ‘Idiot’ And ‘Illiterate’

Joy Behar didn’t shy away from sharing her true feelings on Taylor Swift’s relationship with “Illiterate” Travis Kelce.

On a recent episode of The View, Behar got candid on Swift and Kelce’s relationship after finding “disparaging” social media comments from the football player.

As reported by Page Six, the host explained, “Here’s one of his [tweets], ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,’”

While not only appalled by Kelce’s negative comments towards women, Behar added “He’s illiterate, is more to the point.”

She continued to read two more of the Kansas City Chiefs players’ tweets: “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” and “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

Behar later admitted that she hopes Kelce isn’t Swift’s “End Game.”

“I’m a Swiftie,” Behar explained. “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”

Whoopi Goldberg Rushes To Travis Kelce’s Defense

While Joy Behar may not be on Team Kelce, Whoopi Goldberg and the other The View cohosts certainly are.

Goldberg chimed in on Kelce’s tweets, explaining, “Listen—show me a high school boy who hasn’t said something stupid about girls.”

“Young people do young people stuff,” she added. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, later added that she, Swift, and Kelce, are the same age and likely had similar experiences with social media.

“We’re the generation, that for the first time, grew up having social media our entire teen and adult life,” Griffin said. “We documented everything.”

“You gotta give people a little grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult,” she finished.