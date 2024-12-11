luxury-sports-car-split-in-half-during-fatal-texas-crash

A devastating car crash in Texas on Monday left two people dead and tore a nearly $200,000 McLaren sports car in half.

Shocking images and videos circulating on social media show the black luxury sports car split in half after colliding with a Toyota Corolla and then crashing into a tree.

Two people are dead after a McLaren sports car was torn in half during a crash in Dallas, TX. The sports car hit another vehicle before crashing into a tree.

Two men inside the McLaren were killed.





The accident took place around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Abrams Road and Royal Lane in Dallas, per Fox 4 News. Cristobal Flores Espino, 29, and Robert Leroy Rocha, 31, both passengers in the McLaren, tragically lost their lives.

Photos and videos captured the aftermath of the crash, showing the front half of the sports car, believed to be a 570S model, resting near a tree. Meanwhile, the rear half was scattered roughly 30 feet away down the road.

The Sedan’s Driver Reportedly Sustained Only Minor Injuries

The gold Toyota sedan involved in the collision also struck a tree, suffering significant front-end damage. Reportedly, the sedan’s driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

McLaren split in two during a Texas crash, killing both men inside





The cause of the crash is still unknown, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Per Car and Driver, the McLaren 570S goes for between $195,000 and $211,300. It accelerates to 62 mph in an impressive 3.2 seconds.

Meanwhile, infamous Youtuber Jack Doherty crashed his own McLaren back in October. The 20-year-old was reportedly looking at his phone while driving in the rain moments before losing control of the vehicle and slamming into a guardrail.

In the video, Doherty live-streamed while driving on the highway just before he crashed into a guardrail. The footage showed him shouting, “No, no, no!” moments before his swanky sports car hydroplaned and crashed into the barrier.

However, it’s tough to know whether the moment was staged or not.

Doherty gained notoriety as a content creator for “pranks.” The videos feature the diminutive man antagonizing people in public (with his hired bodyguard just off camera and ready to intervene). It’s not out of the realm of possibility that he wrecked his expensive vehicle simply for attention while live-streaming.