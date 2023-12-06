The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Gushing Over Her Beau, Travis Kelce

Its safe to say that we can call the budding romance of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce the American Royal couple.

2023 seems to be Taylor Swift’s year. The chart-topping pop star was most recently named Time‘s Person of The Year, but maybe even more importantly she has found true love with NFL star, Travis Kelce. It’s the romance that the world cannot get enough of.

In her interview with Time, Swift divulged on the depths of her love for Kelce, plus some very sweet anecdotes of how they met. It’s very obvious that the two love and care about each other very much. But what about the internet? Users on social media can’t help but gush over the love fest, though as always there are critics. Check out what folks have to say below.

taylor swift & travis kelce spotted—



my honest reaction: pic.twitter.com/AcQaMEGwZk — del ❤︎₊ ⊹ (@itsliterallydel) November 28, 2023

This user mentioned Swift’s interview where she revealed how outwardly proud she is of Kelce and their relationship.

Taylor Swift really broke down why it has worked early on with her and Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/qjLJHik7y1 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) December 6, 2023

This tweet, more than likely from a Swiftie, hence the username, appreciates Kelce dating her favorite pop idol.

sometimes i think no one is worthy of Taylor Swift and then i see videos like this and i know Travis Kelce is everything she needs pic.twitter.com/vx6Owm9evU — carolina (@caroswiftt13) December 5, 2023

A clever soundbite referring once again to Swift’s interview with Time.

“This is all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We stared hanging out right after that” -Taylor Swift



Travis Kelce: what if i told you-pic.twitter.com/539CaMSonH — ro (@iamacoon) December 6, 2023

But of course there are always haters and critics alike. It’s no surprise that some football fans are not happy with how obsessed the NFL has become with Kelce’s relationship.

Why did I just receive a notification from ESPN about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? pic.twitter.com/AzPcTQp00h — Eddie C (@_EddieEddie) December 6, 2023

So what’s your take on the Swift-Kelce romance? Love ’em? Hate ’em? Or somewhere in between? Regardless it doesn’t seem 2023’s power couple will not be leaving the conversation anytime soon.