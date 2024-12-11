megan-fox-broke-up-with-machine-gun-kelly-after-allegedly-finding-texts-from-other-women-on-his-phone

More information about Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s most recent split have surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the couple spoke with Page Six following their alleged break up saying that Fox is “done” with MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” the source said.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Apparently, the actress, who is pregnant, “found text messages involving other women and decided she was done.”

The source also told the outlet that Fox had wanted to “rebuild her trust with Colson and was excited to grow their family together,” but changed her mind after finding the messages.

This isn’t the first time the couple have broken up either, Fox and MGK split back in early 2023. The pair had been engaged for nearly a year before they decided to call it quits. After taking a few months apart, they were spotted together again in April of 2023.

Fox also recently announced that the two would be expecting a baby by posting a photo of herself and her baby bump to Instagram.

The actress captioned the post, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back.”

The Transformers actress previously experienced a miscarriage with the singer back in November 2023. Nearly a year later, Fox was pregnant again.

“Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life,” the source told the outlet.

Fox already has three children was her ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. MGK also has one daughter—15-year-old Cassie—whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon.