Apparently Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Was Not A Big Fan Of His Music Before Meeting Him

The whirlwind romance and surprise marriage of Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori, have taken the world by storm. As we’re still trying to grasp the unexpected union that followed Kanye’s lengthy divorce saga with Kim Kardashian, new details about Bianca’s life before becoming Mrs. West are surfacing, offering a glimpse into her pre-fame chapters.

Recent revelations from one of Bianca’s former classmates, identified as Kate, who spoke on Nova FM radio, shed light on the architectural designer’s earlier days in Australia. Kate disclosed on the Ben, Liam, and Belle show based in Melbourne, offering intriguing insights into Bianca’s life before fame and Kanye.

Perhaps the most surprising revelation is Kate’s claim that Bianca was “not a huge fan” of Kanye’s music throughout his career. This unexpected detail adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, considering Bianca’s current status as the wife of one of the most influential figures in the music industry. While studying design at the University of Melbourne, it appears that Kanye’s discography wasn’t a prominent part of her musical preferences.

Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, was “Not A Huge Fan” of Ye’s music growing up 👀 pic.twitter.com/S5BGS7qJTp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 18, 2023

This revelation, if true, contrasts sharply with Kanye’s previous marriage to Kim Kardashian, who was often seen supporting and promoting his music, even during public controversies. The notion that Bianca, during her university days, wasn’t tuned into Kanye’s tracks adds an interesting dimension to her relationship with the iconic rapper.

Speaking about Bianca’s early life, Kate shared insights into their high school days, portraying her as part of “the popular group.” She noted that Bianca was known for being “pretty hot” and was particularly recognized for “her big boobs,” a characteristic that seemed to have worked in her favor. Despite her popularity, Kate emphasized that Bianca wasn’t one of the stereotypical “b*tchy popular high school girls” and was genuinely pleasant.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Kate recounts the transformative moment when Kanye West reached out to Bianca via Instagram. “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘come and work for me,’ and she dropped out. I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect,” Kate revealed. This swift turn of events redirected Bianca’s life, taking her from university studies to a prominent role in Kanye’s fashion brand, Yeezy.

The love story culminated in the surprise marriage between Kanye West and Bianca Censori, catching fans and the public off guard. The revelations about Bianca’s life before fame offer a nuanced perspective on the architectural designer’s journey from being part of the popular group in high school to catching the attention of one of the biggest names in the music and fashion industry. Censori can now be seen sporting some of his outrageous fashion designs all across the world, most notably Italy.

According to some reports, the relationship might be in a very unhealthy place.

As the world grapples with the unfolding chapters of Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, these insights into Bianca’s pre-fame life add layers to the narrative, leaving fans intrigued and eager to see how this unexpected union will continue to unfold. The roller coaster ride of emotions and surprises associated with this celebrity couple shows no signs of slowing down, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.