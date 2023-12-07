Taylor Swift Speaks Out About ‘Illegal’ Kanye West Phone Call Edited by Kim Kardashian

In a revealing interview for her Time Person of the Year 2023 profile, Taylor Swift shared insights into her life during the aftermath of the infamous 2016 phone call with Kanye West, shedding light on the toll it took on her mental health.

As reported by UPROXX, the controversial call, initially thought to have granted West permission to reference Swift in his song “Famous,” took a different turn when the actual lyrics included derogatory language that Swift claims she did not authorize. Kim Kardashian leaked snippets of the conversation on her Snapchat Story, igniting a fierce debate among fans about transparency and victimization.

Swift, who disappeared from the public eye following the leak, disclosed the emotional impact of the incident. She admitted to relocating to a foreign country, isolating herself in a rental house for a year, and struggling with trust issues that strained her relationships.

The “Lavender Haze” singer explained, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

She continued, “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

During this period of seclusion, Swift hinted at the challenges she faced, emphasizing the difficulty of answering phone calls and the fear that pervaded her daily life. It wasn’t until the rollout of her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” that Swift resurfaced.

Taylor Swift’s Latest Project

In the interview, Swift also teased her upcoming project, “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).” Drawing an analogy to mythical quests, Swift described her re-recording process as akin to collecting horcruxes and infinity stones, with echoes of Gandalf’s voice guiding her through each release. Despite the challenges, Swift remains committed to her artistic journey, transforming her experiences into what she envisions as a cinematic narrative.