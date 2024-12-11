Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet Display PDA on Rare Public Date Night

Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of her current flame, Timothée Chalamet, reportedly sneaking smooches publicly last night.

Yesterday, 27-year-old Jenner and 28-year-old Chalamet attended the afterparty for the L.A. premiere of A Complete Unknown (a Bob Dylan biopic starring Chalamet) at the Dolby Theatre, where they were seen showing a rare moment of public affection, per People.

Jenner skipped the red carpet at the premiere, forcing her beau to go solo. However, she joined her mom, Kris Jenner, at the afterparty.

A source told the outlet that the young power couple were “pretty affectionate with each other.”

The insider also alleged that Jenner was seen early in the event sharing a kiss with her boyfriend. She also got into the Christmas season by channeling Santa and sitting on his lap.

As the evening grew livelier, they avoided further lap-sitting, though Jenner was observed by the source playfully tugging at the hem of his jacket a few times. By the end of the night, the couple reportedly left the party hand in hand.

Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet’s Romance Remains Mostly Private

The outing in L.A. was a rare sight, considering the pair have been romantically linked since April 2023 and seldom make public appearances together.

Indeed, the duo made headlines back in January for sharing a borderline nonexistent kiss at the Golden Globes. In a quick moment shared on social media, the couple exchanged a playful kiss as Jenner slid her hand up Chalamet’s stylish, sparkling suit jacket.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share a kiss at the #GoldenGlobes. ￼(🎥: Golden Globe® Awards clips provided by Golden Globes, LLC and Dick Clark Productions) pic.twitter.com/aCEQyWZOUp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

However, some denizens of the internet seemed to question how authentic the smooch was.

“Their mouths didn’t even touch…” one onlooker pointed out on X. “This deserves a Razzle,” another X user agreed. “Very poor acting. The first ‘kiss?’”

The Dune star and Jenner were first rumored to be romantically involved in April 2023. Their relationship appeared to be confirmed in early September of that year. They were reportedly seen sharing a kiss during Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, marking their public debut as a couple.

They also attended a New York Fashion Week dinner, took in the excitement of the US Open, and capped off 2023 by celebrating at a Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet’s November hosting debut.

Contrasting that with a high profile couple like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Jenner and Chalamet are nearly homebodies…