Did Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Secretly Get Married?

Taylor Swift’s publicist recently slammed online rumors that the singer and ex-partner Joe Alwyn secretly got married.

As reported by Indy100, Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, has taken to social media to address what she calls “fabricated lies” surrounding rumors of a secret marriage between the pop icon and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The rumor gained traction after an Instagram celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, claimed that Swift had a UK ceremony in 2020 or 2021 that was allegedly “NEVER made legal.”

DeuxMoi wrote, “I have no reason to lie, I could give a s**t what she does!!!!!” DeuxMoi wrote. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Responding to the rumors on Twitter/X, Paine dismissed the claims, stating, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

The controversy arose as Swifties scrutinized the timeline of Swift and Alwyn’s breakup following the release of her breakup song ‘You’re Losing Me.’ Rumors intensified after collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed that Swift wrote and recorded the song in December 2021.

Despite the social media storm, Taylor Swift maintained her composure and appeared at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The “Lavender Haze” singer’s appearance follows Beyoncé’s attendance at the LA premiere of Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film in October.

While Swift Is Fending Off Marriage Rumors—

—Travis Kelce, Swift’s new boyfriend, is spilling on his cute nickname for the singer.

On a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis let Swift’s nickname slip to his brother and cohost, Jason. The Chiefs tight end revealed his adorable pet name for the singer—”Tay.”

Jason pointed out that Swift “liked” the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram announcement of Travis’ accomplishment, to which Travis gushed, “Thanks, Tay.”

He continued, “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

If fans learned anything from the rumors between Swift and Alwyn—it’s don’t mess with Swift’s publicist.