Bianca Censori Ignores Chateau Marmont Dress Code, Bares All With Tiny Top

Just two days after being shielded by her hubby, Bianca Censori is back to rocking her signature revealing style. The model was seen in LA sporting a bikini top that was a few sizes too small for her rather large bosom.

Censori completed her almost nonexistent ensemble with a set of risqué matching booty shorts.

Bianca Censori turned heads this afternoon as she rocked a daring micro-bikini top paired with white shorts during a studio visit in Los Angeles.



Meanwhile, her partner Ye opted for a more understated look, donning an all-black outfit @BackgridUS #backgrid #biancacensori pic.twitter.com/oxchjnEhjr — backgridus (@BackgridUS) July 25, 2024

Bianca Censori Ditches Upscale Restaurant’s Dress Code

The architect has become a household name recently for her “forward-thinking” fashion choices. Just over a week ago, she was photographed almost topless, flashing her bare chest beneath a transparent top and panties.

TMZ spotted the model rocking the look as she entered the Chateau Marmont with superstar hubby Kanye West.

West Growing Tired of Paparazzi

West took a more laid-back approach to his wife’s outfit on Thursday than he did just two days earlier. After noticing the paparazzi taking pictures of the model, Ye directed her to stand behind him to prevent photos from capturing her ensemble. Ironically, Bianca was sporting a surprisingly covered-up, nude-toned ensemble including a top, skirt, stockings, baseball hat, and heels.

It’s likely West is merely sick of all the media attention surrounding his wife’s attire. However, TMZ alleges that the couple could be trying to maintain a low profile after a recent slew of lawsuits.

Just a month ago, a former assistant of Ye’s at YZY sued the rapper on claims of sexual harassment. The ex-employee, Lauran Pisciotti, alleged that her boss would send pornographic videos and even once pleasured himself while she was in the room.