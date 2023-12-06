Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Travis Kelce Relationship for First Time

Taylor Swift has unveiled her romantic journey with Travis Kelce following her recognition as Time‘s Person of the Year.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she divulged to the magazine. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Swift shared regarding her spotting at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 24. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift admitted. The pop singer looked happy as can be in the stands with Kelce’s mother Donna.

Image Press

Swift admits that she was perplexed with how paparazzi managed to get so many pics of her in the suite.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” the singer said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and p—ing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift declared adoringly.

It’s obvious that the pop star is more than proud of her NFL star boyfriend.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.” Swift previously dated actor Joe Alwyn. Although their relationship spanned six years, the couple was rarely spotted out together. Public remarks on their relationship were even less frequent.

Travis Shares His Side Of The Romance

In a recent cover story for WSJ Magazine, Kelce shared further details about their initial meeting. “I don’t know if I want to spill it all,” he said before divulging the details.

“There were definitely people she knew who were aware of who I was and supported the idea [of us meeting],” Kelce revealed about attending one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts over the summer. “There was a little bit of matchmaking involved.” Kelce disclosed that he wasn’t aware of the matchmaking until Swift herself reached out to him. “She explained exactly how it happened and how lucky I was that she reached out,” he shared.

“I might get in trouble for this, but… when she visited Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as her dressing room, and her younger cousins were taking photos… in front of my locker,” Kelce shared, revealing his connection with Swift’s inner circle.

What started out as a tabloid fling has blossomed into a true American romance that has the whole nation’s attention. Call them the American Royal Couple, but we hope Swift and Kelce have a nice, long future together.