Ice Spice Breaks Silence on Rumor That Taylor Swift Is Only Her Friend for ‘Clout’

Ice Spice commented on the “rude” claims that Taylor Swift only befriended her for clout during an interview with Rolling Stone released Thursday.

The duo pulled the curtain on their friendship after dropping their collaboration on the remix of Swift’s single “Karma” in May of last year. That same weekend, the “Bejeweled” crooner performed at MetLife Stadium as part of her Eras Tour and invited her bestie up on stage to perform their song.

Ice Spice Gets Candid on Taylor Swift

“Why would she not want to be my friend?” she asked the outlet. “Taylor f—ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

Rolling Stone also got an answer from the 14-time Grammy winner herself.

“Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me,” she stated. “I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.”

Rapper Faced Criticism For Swift Friendship

The duo’s coming together was initially met with scathing criticism. Many accused Swift of collaborating with the “Deli” hitmaker to compensate for her then-boyfriend Matty Healy’s racist statements about her.

According to Ice, however, she and Swift became friendly years before their collaboration and her rise to fame. She told Variety in September 2023 that she met Swift after watching her 2020 documentary, “Miss Americana.”

“That’s my sis,” she gushed.