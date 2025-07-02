Sydney Sweeney Attends the Bezos Wedding Even Though She’s ‘Not Friends’ With Either the Bride or Groom, Per Source

Although she was among the more well-known guests at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding, Sydney Sweeney attended the event despite not being friends with either the bride or groom.

Videos by Suggest

Sources close to the “Anyone But You” star told Page Six that the reason behind her appearance at Bezos’ wedding was that she’s starring in an upcoming film for Bezos’ Amazon MGM Studios.

The actress is slated to star in the movie adaptation of the video game Split Fiction, which Wicked director Jon M. Chu will direct. One source stated Sweeney is “not friends with either one of them” but “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,'” just like the “old days of Hollywood.”

Sydney Sweeney was seen with numerous celebrities during Bezos’ three-day wedding celebration. She made headlines after being spotted with Orlando Bloom, who recently broke off his engagement to Katy Perry.

A source also claimed that Sweeney danced with NFL legend Tom Brady during the wedding reception.

Other celebrities in attendance at the Bezos’ multi-million-dollar wedding included Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jerry Seinfeld.

Sydney Sweeney Appeared at the Bezos Wedding Months After Breaking Off Her Engagement

Sydney Sweeney notably attended the Bezos wedding just months after she called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

Sources close to the former couple calmed earlier this year that the relationship had been “rocky for a long time.” The actress is currently focused on her career.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be,” the insider shared. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

“What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding,” they continued. “She didn’t feel right about it. [She is] in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.”

The source further shared that Sweeney isn’t quite ready to settle down just yet.

“She’s not ready to settle down,” the insider noted. “[She and Jonathan Davino] lasted this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Sweeney and Davino were first romantically linked in 2018 and got engaged in 2022.

