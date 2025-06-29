Jeff Bezos Marries Lauren Sánchez in Multi-Million Dollar Lavish Venice Wedding

It’s official – Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are husband and wife!

The couple got married in a multi-million-dollar wedding ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on June 27.

Sources close to Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos told PEOPLE that the ceremony began with Matteo Bocelli performing Elvis Presley’s iconic song “Can’t Help Falling In Love.”

Sánchez then walked down the aisle with her sons wearing a custom-designed mermaid-style wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana. She also wore borrowed Dolce earrings and a “secret souvenir” from her Blue Origin space flight.

Among the event’s 200 guests were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Usher, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Shortly after the couple exchanged their vows, Sánchez posted a photo from the ceremony on her Instagram account. “06/27/2025,” she wrote in the caption with a red heart emoji. She also changed her name to Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

According to Reuters, the three-day wedding celebration cost the couple between $47 million and $56 million.

Lauren Sánchez Opened Up About Her and Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Celebration

Just after Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos were officially wed, Vogue released its latest magazine, with a photo of Sánchez in her wedding dress.

In the latest edition of the iconic fashion publication, Sánchez spoke about all the wedding details. “We don’t have a lot of traditions that we’re keeping,” she explained. “I mean, I love traditions, but for a 55-year-old woman, it’s a little different.”

Sánchez also spoke about her “something blue,” which was from her Blue Origin space flight, something she calls one of the most profound experiences she’s ever had.

“I came down and I couldn’t describe it,” she said. “It was the greatest experience I’ve ever had. Jeff said, ‘It’s gonna change you more than you think,’ and it completely has, visually, spiritually.”

Sánchez went up in Blue Origin with Katy Perry, Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen this past spring.

While speaking about her wedding dress, Sánchez said she was inspired by the necked-laced dress Sophia Loren wore to marry Cary Grant in the 1958 film Houseboat.

“It went from ‘I want a simple, sexy modern dress’ to ‘I want something that evokes a moment,'” she explained. “And where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago.”