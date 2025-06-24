Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Officially Break Up, Report Claims

The pressure of dating noted astronaut Katy Perry may have finally gotten to her longtime beau, Orlando Bloom.

Videos by Suggest

Looks like the Pirates of the Caribbean star is RSVP’ing “party of one” to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding, according to TMZ. The outlet also teased the 48-year-old’s current marital status, writing “all indications are…he’s now a single man.”

Meanwhile, an alleged insider took it a step further, telling TMZ: “Orlando may make his debut as a single man during the festivities.”

This update comes as a Daily Mail source claims the pop singer isn’t exactly over the moon about Bloom attending the wedding solo while she’s out on tour. Apparently, the real rocket fuel here is that he wasn’t exactly her biggest cheerleader when she embarked on her now-infamous space adventure.

“He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous,” the source told the outlet. “He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings. Of course, she was hurt. Imagine going to space and your partner isn’t impressed. She hoped he’d be more supportive.”

Katy Perry Reportedly Annoyed Orlando Bloom Is Going to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding Solo

Meanwhile, Perry, 40, seems to be battling a serious case of FOMO. After all, Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were her friends first—they went to space together!

“Katy feels like they’re really her friends more than his, and yet he’s the one going to the wedding,” the source told the Daily Mail. “And he’s insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he’s not particular close to either of them. She feels like it’s a ‘f*** you’ to her from him. He complains about her going to space, and then wants to go to the wedding of the people who made it possible for her to do this in the first place. That’s difficult for her to accept. They’re already spiraling, and now the wedding is another thing that they have to fight about.”

Meanwhile, TMZ’s source claims Bloom might even have plans to sneak away with prolific bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio for some bar hopping after the wedding…

“90% of the people at the wedding are kinda boring, but 10% are really fun, including Orlando, Leo, and Jeff [Bezos]. It’s gonna be a great party!” the alleged insider declared.

According to the Daily Mail, the three-day wedding extravaganza is set to unfold from June 24 to 26 in Venice, Italy. Talk about amore and Aperol spritzes—live it up, Orlando!





