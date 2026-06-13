major-nba-player-arrested

An NBA star’s weekend in Texas reportedly took an unexpected turn, ending with an arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon early Saturday morning.

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According to TMZ, Cleveland Cavaliers player James Harden was arrested after authorities found a handgun in his vehicle. The weapon was allegedly in plain sight and not in a holster. Harden faces a misdemeanor charge, per the outlet.

A Houston Police Department spokesperson told TMZ that Harden, 36, was pulled over for a traffic violation at 1800 Crawford Street. After identifying himself, he was taken into custody. Harden was released on bond and has a court date scheduled for June 22.

As part of his bond, Harden is prohibited from possessing any firearms, ammunition, or other weapons. He is also banned from consuming alcohol, controlled substances, dangerous drugs, or marijuana unless prescribed by a doctor. He also must submit to random drug tests.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers are aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning. [We] are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Cavaliers said in a statement, per ESPN. “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

James Harden Might Be a Free Agent by June’s End

Harden’s arrest occurred in Houston, where he remains a prominent figure due to his nine-year tenure with the Rockets. Despite playing for other teams, Harden has kept strong connections to the city.

NBA star James Harden. (Photo by Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden has been playing in the NBA since 2009, when he was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder as the third overall draft pick. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

According to ESPN, Harden might be hitting the free-agent market this month. He has until June 29 to make a decision on his $42 million player option, a deal that only guarantees him $13.3 million. The general consensus was that he would opt out to sign a new multiyear deal to stay in Cleveland, where he was traded in February.