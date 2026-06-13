Longtime Actress Dies After Recent Health Setbacks: Sophie Faucher Was 68

Sophie Faucher, a veteran Quebec theater and TV actress who provided French-language dubs for actresses ranging from Queen Latifah to Julie Christie, has died.

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Faucher passed away on June 9 at the age of 68, according to the CBC. While no further details about her death were provided, the news follows an announcement in early April that she was withdrawing from the stage comedy Le duplex for health reasons.

According to the CBC, Faucher made her stage debut at eight years old in L’Oiseau bleu. After graduating from Montreal’s Conservatoire d’art dramatique in 1978, she began her television career in the early 1980s with Les fils de la liberté. Faucher later appeared in shows such as Un signe de feu, Montréal P.Q., 4 et demi, Virginie, Tohu-Bohu, and, more recently, Le monde de Gabrielle Roy.

Meanwhile, fer film credits include Ding et Dong, Laurence Anyways, and Pays.

Faucher also had a prolific career as a voice actress, dubbing the French versions of films starring Queen Latifah, Julie Christie, and Viola Davis. She was also the narrator for the French-language version of the animated series Caillou.

Sophie Faucher Also Enjoyed an Impressive Career as a Writer

Faucher was also a playwright and writer. She wrote the play La Casa Azul in 2001, which was directed by Robert Lepage and performed internationally. In 2012, she created Frida Kahlo – Correspondance. She also wrote four children’s books about Frida Kahlo, co-wrote the 2023 animated series Frida, c’est moi, and the film Hola Frida, which debuted last year.

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette took to social media to pay tribute to Faucher’s career, which spanned over five decades.

“A great actor of many talents, she left a lasting impression on our collective imagination,” Fréchette wrote in French in part on X.

C’est avec tristesse que nous apprenons le décès de Sophie Faucher.



Grande comédienne aux multiples talents, elle aura marqué l’imaginaire collectif par ses rôles dans Le cœur a ses raisons, Dumas et Indéfendable, son interprétation de Frida Kahlo dans La Casa Azul ainsi que par… pic.twitter.com/g1Au489KPW — Christine Fréchette (@CFrechette) June 9, 2026

“As a theatre lover, I can only underscore her contribution to this art form, of which she was one of its great ambassadors,” Fréchette added.