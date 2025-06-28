orlando-bloom-spotted-out-with-sydney-sweeney-following-katy-perry-breakup

Freshly single Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney were seen taking a casual Venice stroll Saturday morning, making some fans wonder if the romance wasn’t limited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding…

It’s all true. The 48-year-old Lord of the Rings star, who reportedly recently cast aside the shackles of a relationship with Katy Perry, 40, was spotted with the 27-year-old blonde beauty (also newly single after ditching her fiancé) by outlets like TMZ.

But Bloom and Sweeney didn’t fly solo in Venice—they had none other than Tom Brady (also very single) tagging along.

In photos shared across social media, Sweeney stood out in style, wearing a flowing floral-print dress with her blonde hair in loose curls. Meanwhile, Brady and Bloom chose a more casual look, sporting T-shirts, athletic shorts, and sneakers.

Orlando Bloom foi visto caminhando ao lado da atriz Sydney Sweeney e do jogador Tom Brady em Veneza, Itália. pic.twitter.com/svlHvdE7P2 — Orlando Bloom BR (@obloombrasil) June 28, 2025

Bloom showed up solo to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, leaving Katy Perry behind after their recent split. TMZ sources say he had big plans to party hard—because, apparently, no Perry means no party pooper.

Steep Aside, Mr. Bloom, Tom Brady was Spotted Chatting Up and Dancing with Sydney Sweeney

However, folks shouldn’t sleep on sly ol’ Tom Brady (47) being a possible suitor for Sweeney.

TMZ reports that Brady was spotted schmoozing with Sweeney at The Gritti Palace recently — the hotspot where wedding guests are allegedly living it up.

The outlet also reported that the former NFL star and the Immaculate actress even danced together at Friday’s wedding. However, insiders noted that he also danced with several other guests.

Let’s dive into the whirlwind game of romantic musical chairs among this trio of A-listers. Tom Brady’s been playing the field post his 2022 split from Gisele Bündchen, while Sydney Sweeney made headlines by ditching her engagement ring (and fiancé) Jonathan Davino earlier this year. Meanwhile, Orlando Bloom is fresh out of his split with Katy Perry, who, conveniently, skipped the wedding due to tour obligations.

Could a match have been made at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s swanky wedding for any of these potentially star-crossed lovers? Here’s hoping these crazy kids find happiness!