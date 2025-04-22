sydney-sweeney-to-star-in-new-video-game-movie

With video game IPs leveling up to replace superheroes, it’s only fitting to cast Sydney Sweeney—Hollywood’s cheat code for star power—in a video game movie.

It seems the 27-year-old buxom blonde could potentially headline a film adaptation of Sega’s classic arcade video game OutRun. According to Deadline, veteran director Michael Bay is set to direct, with Sweeney joining as producer. The script will be written by Jayson Rothwell.

The project is currently in development, with Sweeney just attached as a producer for now. Still, with A Minecraft Movie currently dominating the box office, it only makes sense for Sweeney to step into the lead role.

Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog 1-3, Knuckles, Golden Axe) will also serve as a producer on behalf of Sega, while Shuji Utsumi, Sega Corp.’s president and COO, will oversee the project. Details about the plot remain unclear, but Sega’s OutRun series stands as one of the most iconic arcade franchises of the 1980s. Renowned for revolutionizing the driving game genre, OutRun hooked gearheads with its innovative gameplay and vibrant style. It even inspired a distinct electronic music subgenre aptly named “OutRun.” This unique blend of gameplay and aesthetic made the series a global sensation.

Over the years, OutRun expanded with numerous installments, including versions for home consoles, solidifying its place as one of Sega’s flagship franchises.

Why ‘OutRun’ Seems Like a Top Score For Sydney Sweeney and Universal

Of course, the entertainment industry is currently thriving on video game adaptations. However, as Deadline points out, Universal has proven itself a leader in turning games into blockbuster films. After the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which made $1.4 billion worldwide, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, which earned $290 million globally, Universal stepping up to adapt OutRun seems like a slam dunk.

Sweeney, one of the town’s most active stars in front of the camera, has also been making waves behind the scenes. Over the past year, she has stepped into the role of producer, showcasing her talents both on and off screen. Last year, she produced and starred in the horror film Immaculate and is also producing the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, where she takes on the lead role as well.