Major ‘Avengers’ Star Has a Baby on the Way

An Avenger turned misunderstood supervillain has a new sidekick on the way. Elizabeth Olsen was recently spotted out and about, flaunting her baby bump.

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Yes, Olsen, beloved for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff (AKA the Scarlet Witch) in the MCU, is pregnant. We can only assume her musician beau, Robbie Arnett, is the father.

According to PEOPLE, the 37-year-old Godzilla star was spotted at lunch in Los Angeles this week, where she debuted a new accessory: a baby bump. Olsen wore a white button-down shirt, strategically unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing stomach, which she was photographed cradling.

MÃE! Elizabeth Olsen foi fotografada na tarde de ontem, 11, em Los Angeles. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/C2tXMJ9ARx — EOBR. (@eobrphotos) June 12, 2026

This news might come as a surprise to fans, considering Olsen and Arnett’s relationship has been notoriously low-key. According to PEOPLE, the couple quietly eloped sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Olsen and Arnett have always played it cool, keeping their romance under wraps since they first sparked dating rumors in March 2017. PEOPLE got the scoop on their engagement in July 2019, with a source confirming they’d been an item for three years before making it official.

‘Avengers’ star Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett are expecting a baby. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images for Gucci)

Then, in a move more subtle than a snap of Thanos’s fingers, Olsen casually dropped the H-bomb during a June 2021 Variety interview with Kaley Cuoco. While pointing out a book her partner had left in the background, she said, “I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic.”

Indeed… Looks like a little magic is on the way for the happy couple.