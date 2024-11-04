Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Turns 55 in Jail: His Birthday Meal Revealed

Not the birthday celebration he is used to, Sean “Diddy” Combs turned 55 while behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on Monday, Nov. 4.

Instead of eating a fancy birthday meal, the New York Post reports that Diddy is going to be indulging in food from a fall-from-grace menu during his special day. For breakfast, he will have cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake.

During lunch, Diddy will have pasta with marinara sauce, meatballs, with a garden salad.

For the birthday boy’s dinner, Diddy will have chicken or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots.

Diddy is celebrating his 55th birthday a little over a month after he was arrested in New York City. He was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

After being denied bail twice, he was transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center where he has been ever since.

His trial is scheduled to start in early May 2025.



Diddy’s Attorney Previously Revealed the ‘Roughtest Part’ Of His Life in Jail Is the Food

Weeks after Diddy was arrested and transported to the Metropolitan Detention Center, the rap mogul’s attorney Marc Agnifilo stated the “roughest part” of his jail life is the food.

“I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo admitted.

The Post reported Diddy’s first meal behind bars was a choice of Swedish meatballs or a black bean burger. He also had the option of egg noodles, green beans, and a garden salad with dressing for side dishes.

Agnifilo was also the attorney who spoke out about the 1,000 bottles of baby oil found in Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences during the March 2024 raids.

“I can’t imagine it’s thousands [of bottles of baby oil and lube],” the lawyer told TMZ’s Harvey Levin. “And I’m not really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything.”

When Levin explained that the baby oil could be used as a lubricant during sexual encounters, Agnifilo responded, “I guess — I don’t know what you need a thousand [for]. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don’t know what you need a thousand for.”

Agnifilo also pointing out “[Diddy] has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. I mean, have you sat in a parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?”

Agnifilo added, “I don’t think it was a thousand. Let’s just say it was a lot.”





