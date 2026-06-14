‘Dawson’s Creek’ Alum Steps out With Actress 1 Year After Divorce

One year after his divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith was officially finalized, Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson was spotted out and about with Olivia Burgess.

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According to PEOPLE, the actor was seen holding hands with the model while walking in New York City earlier this month. The outing took place just days after Jackson attended the premiere of his and Katie Holmes’ new film, Happy Hours, at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

Jackson and Burgess’ outing also came a little over a month after Holmes spoke about her on-screen reunion with Jackson, more than 20 years after Dawson’s Creek ended.

“We hadn’t worked together in 25 years,” she told Variety. “And we’ve changed a lot.”

Holmes further shared, “It’s like a shorthand that we quickly realize still exists. We’ve always done well working off one another. He directs me, and I direct him without us even mentioning it.”

Jackson and Holmes previously dated from 1998 to 1999.

Jackson Was Married to Turner-Smith From 2019 to 2023

Turner-Smith and Jackson first met in October 2018 while attending a party in Los Angeles.

“I saw him before he saw me,” Turner-Smith shared during her 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn’t see him.”

She also revealed to Meyers, “We had a one-night stand. We’re in a two-to three-year one-night stand now.”

Weeks after the party, Turner-Smith and Jackson were spotted holding hands while walking around Los Angeles.

Turner-Smith proposed to Jackson in early 2019, and they were married that same year. The actress confirmed in March 2020 that she and Jackson were expecting their first child. They welcomed their baby girl two months later.

During a 2022 interview with Forbes, Jackson spoke about his and Turner-Smith’s mutual respect.

“The joy it is to watch her be in the process and be becoming a mother, and how honored I feel to get to be next to that—to witness it, to watch it grow, to hopefully nurture it in its growth,” he explained. “I love how empowered my wife is inside of that fashion space—how much it is a source of joy, and that bleeds into her home life, as well.”

He then noted, “I love watching my wife be able to be uplifted and celebrated, and seeing how fed she is by that makes me a very, very happy man when I get to see that.”

However, things took a turn for the couple in late 2023, when Turner-Smith filed for divorce. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The duo entered a custody battle over their daughter for more than a year. They successfully settled the divorce in May 2025.