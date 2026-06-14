HGTV Stars Feel ‘Violated’ After Their Home Was Burglarized

HGTV stars Tarek and Heather El Moussa have broken their silence after their Newport Beach, California, home was burglarized.

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In a social media post last week, Heather revealed what had happened to her and Tarek’s residence.

“Disgusted by some of the cruel heartless people in the world,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories. She tagged Tarek in the post. “Tarek and I feel violated and to be honest really sad. Taking a break for a few days and will [be] back to explain soon.”

She further confirmed, “We are safe & the kids are safe.”

The couple later issued a joint statement about the incident.

“Our home has always been our sanctuary, the place where Tarek and I raise and protect our babies, love our family, and find peace,” they wrote. “Having that space violated has been deeply unsettling, but we are profoundly grateful that our family is safe.”

They then shared, “While material things can be replaced, our hearts are broken over the irreplaceable family heirlooms and special memories that were taken from us.”

Tarek and Heather went on to note that they are taking additional security measures to make sure their home is safe. They thanked local law enforcement and supporters for their help in the situation.

“We are taking every precaution to protect our home moving forward, and we are grateful to law enforcement for their swift response and diligent work,” they added. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. Your kindness means more than we can say as we work to restore peace to our home.”

Law Enforcement Officials Detail the Burglary

Officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that reports of a burglary near the Mariners Community came in after 6 pm on June 8. The El Moussas were vacationing in Mexico when the burglary took place.

“While the victim was away, unknown suspects accessed the backyard of the property and shattered a rear sliding glass door to get into the house,” officials explained. “Inside the residence, the suspects ransacked the primary bedroom closet before fleeing through the backyard, along the side of the house, and out the front yard.”

Officials further stated that they believed the burglary occurred betweent he early hours of June 6 into June 8. However, the Newport Beach Police Department has not identified a suspect in the case.