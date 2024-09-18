Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail That Once Housed R Kelly

While continuing to be held without bail, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where R Kelly was once housed for his sex crimes.

According to TMZ, Diddy was moved from the Lower Manhattan federal courthouse into the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the conditions are significantly different than those the rapper is accustomed to.

The media outlet reports that federal judges have previously called out the Bureau of Prisons for alleged inhuman conditions at the center. One inmate was murdered inside the facility in June.

Along with R Kelly, the jail has also housed Michael Cohen, Fetty Wap, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In 2019, R Kelly was famously arrested and charged with federal racketeering and sex trafficking involving sexual abuse of minors. He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

On top of those charges, R Kelly was accused and convicted on three counts of production of child pornography. He also had three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. He is serving 20 years for those crimes.

After he was convicted, R Kelly was transferred to the FCI Butner Medium correctional institution in North Carolina.

In 2023, R Kelly’s attorneys filed an appeal on his federal racketeering conviction. They called the charge “absurdly remote” and claimed it aimed to prosecute him for “alleged misdeeds going back decades without pesky statues of limitation obstacles.”

R Kelly’s current prison release date is Dec. 21, 2045.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Lawyer Mentions R Kelly During Arraignment

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo named-dropped R Kelly during the rapper’s arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Agnifilo stated his client is not like Kelly, sex cult leader Keith Raniere, or sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“This is different,” he told the court while claiming Diddy shouldn’t be compared to the three sex criminals. “These were consenting adults.”

The attorney also said that Diddy is not guilty of sex trafficking, just cheating. “This is evidence, not of sex trafficking, but of being caught being unfaithful. He was in a 10-year loving relationship through dark periods.”

The name-drop occurred just weeks after R Kelly’s legal team filed a petition to have the court review his child pornography case.

“This Court should grant review to reaffirm the long-standing principles that criminal limitations are to be liberally interpreted in favor of repose,” defense attorney Jennifer Bonjean wrote in the petition, per WTTW. “And that legislation is presumed to apply prospectively, regardless of Ex Post Facto considerations unless Congress expressly states otherwise.”