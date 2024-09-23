Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Predicts Arrest Over ‘Crazy’ Parties in 25-Year-Old Clip

In the wake of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ bombshell indictment, countless interviews from A-list celebrities have resurfaced detailing the rapper’s now-infamous parties. Among the latest to emerge is a conversation with Diddy himself, confessing that he would likely be arrested for these popular gatherings one day.

The clip comes from an interview with Entertainment Tonight dating back to 1999 – 25 years before Combs would face a slew of charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

“They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more,” he said. “They don’t want me to throw the parties no more, but we ain’t gonna stop. We gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life.”

“You’re gonna hear about my parties. They’re gonna be shutting them down. They’re gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ’cause we wanna have a good time.”

“Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated,” Diddy continued. “It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

In 1999, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke with ET about the sort of parties he likes to throw.



Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Notorious Parties Featured Star-Studded Guest Lists

The list of A-list celebs who attended at least one Diddy party seems never-ending. From Jennifer Lopez to Donald Trump to Khloé Kardashian to Ashton Kutcher, the rapper’s many guest lists had no shortage of star power.

Though none of these guests are facing accusations of participating in the illegal activities that took place, many are under fire for past comments about the infamous gatherings.

Ashton Kutcher, who faced backlash last year for his support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, is raising eyebrows once again for a 2019 appearance on “Hot Ones.”

When asked if he had any stories from Diddy parties, Kutcher replied: “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell. Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

The That ’70s Show alum went on to describe how he and Combs became friends. “Our relationship is really bizarre,” Kutcher explained.

“It started over Punk’d because he was like, ‘Yo, you can’t punk me!’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, everybody is on the table.’ That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together.”