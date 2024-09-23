khloe-kardashian-recalls-seeing-justin-bieber-at-infamous-diddy-party-in-resurfaced-clip

A video of Khloe Kardashian recalling how she saw Justin Bieber at an infamous Diddy party has resurfaced as the infamous rap mogul remains behind bars.

In the 2014 video, which was from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe was seen talking to her eldest sister Kourtney about the event.

“I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m. Well this party,” Khloe told her sister, per The Mirror. “I think half the people there were butt naked. You would have loved it.”

Kardashian then told her sibling about how she saw Diddy and Bieber, who was 20 years old at the time.

Fast forward to 2016, when Khloe had Diddy on her Kocktails With Khloe show. During Diddy’s appearance, the reality star praised him for his parties by stating, “Well, I think you’re known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff.”

Also during his appearance, Diddy brought Khloé a special bottle of vodka that had “Kongrats Khloé” engraved on it.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in New York City last week. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy has been denied bail twice and is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his trial.

Justin Bieber Focuses on Being a Great Dad and Husband Amid Diddy Legal Woes

As Diddy deals with his legal woes, Justin Bieber has remained quiet and focused on other things in his life.

Sources recently stated the “Baby” hitmaker is aware of what’s happening with his longtime friend and collaborator. However, he’s more concerned about home life. Especially with the recent birth of his first child, Jack.

“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” the alleged insider explained. “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though.”

The insider then said, “He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband.”

Meanwhile, another source recently shared with People that Justin and his model wife Hailey viewed the pregnancy as a miracle.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for,” they pointed out. “The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them.”

The source added, “Justin’s already a great dad.”



