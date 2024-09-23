Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Cuddle in Giant Bed in Resurfaced Party Photos

Party pics featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alongside Jennifer Lopez have resurfaced following the beleaguered rapper’s arrest.

Lopez, who dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001, was spotted at the mogul’s Fourth of July celebration in 2000. In one of the nostalgic photos, the former couple is seen cozied up on what looks like an oversized bed adorned with white pillows.

Lopez beams while wearing a blue dress and strappy silver heels. Meanwhile, Diddy struck a pose with a drink in one hand, dressed in a vibrant red shirt and vanilla pants.

In another resurfaced shot, Combs and Lopez relaxed alongside several other A-list guests, including Damon Dash and the late R&B legend Aaliyah.

Photos of Jennifer Lopez in bed with her ex Diddy have resurfaced following the disgraced rapper's recent arrest. Diddy's 2000 Fourth of July party shows him in bed with JLO,the late R&B icon Aaliyah,late record executive Andre Harrell, model Natane Adcock, and Damon Dash. pic.twitter.com/icGrfaMAqA — Entertainment Hub (@Entertain85512) September 22, 2024

Yet another photo from the shindig features Diddy and a lazy-eyed Lopez posing with an assembled group of partygoers. Just over Aaliyah’s shoulder is a photobombing Jay Z.

(L-R) Natane Adcock, Damon Dash, Aaliyah, Jay Z, Diddy, and Jennifer Lopez attended Diddy’s Fourth of July Party on July 2, 2000, in East Hampton. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Of course, Diddy’s parties have recently come under scrutiny. This is following his arrest by federal agents on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

Jennifer Lopez Might Have Diddy on Her Mind For Other Reasons…

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He is reportedly under suicide watch.

He was apprehended six months after authorities raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles. There, Homeland Security discovered supplies for his “Freak Off” parties. These items include lighting, baby oil, and a staggering 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez has yet to weigh in on Diddy’s legal problems. However, she might have the former flame on her mind for other reasons. Following her divorce from Ben Affleck, she wants to buy a mansion close to one of Diddy’s properties.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lopez is in “deep negotiations” to acquire a 30,000-square-foot Azria Estate situated in Holmby Hills. This property is conveniently located adjacent to Diddy’s LA mansion, which is presently listed at $61 million.

Despite the proximity to her ex, Lopez remains resolute to purchase the property for between $30 and $35 million. Initially listed for $85 million, this lavish estate is now on the market for $55 million.