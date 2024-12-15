Florida Troublemakers Terrorize Motorists, Start Fires in Chaotic Video

A group of more than 30 troublemakers threw a Florida street into chaos last month.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video of the shocking Nov. 30 incident, in which dozens of participants set a fire in the roadway. They then used the space for cars to do donuts around the flames.

The wild video shows the large group of hooligans harassing innocent drivers and blocking people from passing.

“There’s a baby in the car,” one person yelled in the clip, as the troublemakers circled their vehicle and smoke filled the air.

The mob even climbed on top of vehicles and damaged several cars. One driver said in an affidavit that the group caused massive damage to his Tesla, per the Miami Herald.

“Dozens of people jumped on top of his vehicle and began to kick his vehicle windshield, causing it to break,” the affidavit read, according to the outlet.

All the while, members of the group laughed and celebrated as they filmed the destruction.

“This reckless and violent behavior poses a serious danger to our community and we are committed to holding those responsible accountable,” the sheriff’s office said, before asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible.

Frustrated citizens didn’t hold back in the comments section, calling the situation “a disgrace” and begging people who recognized the individuals to turn them in.

The outlet reported that the incident caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.