Ashton Kutcher Slammed After Video of Him Laughing About Diddy’s Parties Resurfaces: ‘There’s a Lot I Can’t Tell’

A 2019 interview with Ashton Kutcher discussing Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced amidst recent allegations against the besieged rapper.

During his appearance on Hot Ones, Kutcher delved into his friendship with Diddy, revealing how he successfully convinced the veteran rapper and mogul to join him in the New York City Marathon.

Amid the allegations surrounding Diddy, Kutcher’s comments from this interview are now under intense scrutiny.

When asked about epic party stories concerning Diddy, Kutcher quipped, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell.”

While these remarks appeared to be made in a light-hearted spirit, they are now being interpreted differently in the context of the accusations against Combs.

Ashton Kutcher warned there’s a lot he can’t tell about Diddy’s parties



September 19, 2024

Indeed, as the resurfaced footage found its way. to X (formerly Twitter), many onlookers weighed in on what Kutcher may know about the allegations.

“He recounts this the way people think back to their time during war,” one X user pointed out. “Exactly… like he saw things that he just wants to forget,” a second onlooker agreed.

“He looked uncomfortable,” another X user noted. Meanwhile, another X user suspected that Kutcher “had to sign an NDA to attend” Diddy’s parties.

Ashton Kutcher and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Have Been Close Friends for Over Twenty Years

Of course, Ashton and Diddy go way back.

In the Hot Ones interview, Kutcher also shared how his friendship with Diddy began. He recalled that they first met back in 2003 when he was still hosting the MTV show Punk’d. That initial encounter eventually led to them bonding over sports.

“We just became fast friends, and we used to just hang out and watch football together,” Kutcher recalled. “He just can’t lose,” he added.

Ashton Kutcher and Sean “Diddy” Combs pictured in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for WeWork)

After his arrest on Monday for charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution, Diddy was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The facility is known to be one of the toughest in the U.S. and has previously housed several high-profile individuals.

In light of safety concerns, Diddy is being held in a designated area of the facility, separate from the general population. Additionally, he has been placed under suicide watch for his protection.